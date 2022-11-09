Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

TRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Shares of TRMB opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $828,369 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

