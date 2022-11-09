Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Select Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE WTTR opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.19. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 438,510 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

