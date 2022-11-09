Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $117.15 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.