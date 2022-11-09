Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.5 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.