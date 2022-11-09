Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

Parkland Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Parkland

TSE PKI opened at C$25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.18. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. Insiders purchased a total of 16,410 shares of company stock worth $509,516 in the last ninety days.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.