Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PIRS opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.