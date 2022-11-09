Brokers Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $254.33 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $226.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 24,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

