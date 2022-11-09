Analyzing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 0.85 -$387.77 million ($1.53) -2.28 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 3.39 -$52.44 million ($0.07) -101.13

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dada Nexus and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -32.69% -36.81% -29.06% Integral Ad Science -3.09% -0.41% -0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dada Nexus and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 5 1 3.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 420.77%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 171.89%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Volatility & Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Dada Nexus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

