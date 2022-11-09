Reviewing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1847 and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.20%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than 1847.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

37.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1847 and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $30.66 million 0.04 -$3.31 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.36 $300,000.00 $0.05 306.06

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -15.00% -7,476.93% -16.54% Bowman Consulting Group 0.42% 1.70% 1.00%

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats 1847 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

(Get Rating)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

