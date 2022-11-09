GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,704 Consensus PT from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,674 ($19.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.45) to GBX 1,580 ($18.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($16.98) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($16.47) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,387 ($15.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £56.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,358.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,570.06. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($49,087.85).

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.