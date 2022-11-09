Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $120.84

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Stock Up 15.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after buying an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,438,000.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.10 on Friday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.