Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Critical Analysis

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Quanergy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.57% 11.16% 4.67% Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81%

Risk and Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 2 3 9 0 2.50 Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magna International and Quanergy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $72.77, suggesting a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Magna International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Quanergy Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $36.24 billion 0.44 $1.51 billion $3.22 17.39 Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magna International beats Quanergy Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

