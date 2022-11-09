Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $70.13

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %
SEAS stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after buying an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.