Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.29). On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

