Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $245.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $8,399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $233.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

