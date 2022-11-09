Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$32.50

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FM. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 5.9 %

FM stock opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.88. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

