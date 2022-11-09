Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Minim had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Minim Stock Performance
MINM opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Institutional Trading of Minim
About Minim
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minim (MINM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.