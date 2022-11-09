Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $116.10

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.90.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

