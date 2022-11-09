Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Genius Sports has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GENI opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

