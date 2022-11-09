Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on POU shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$31.70 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.46 and a 52-week high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.21.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

