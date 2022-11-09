BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $686.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $686.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $686.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.53.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

