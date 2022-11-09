Brokerages Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price at $71.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,863.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,346. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.51.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.