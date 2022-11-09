Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spire by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR opened at $67.98 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

