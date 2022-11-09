Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $129.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

