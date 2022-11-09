Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aurora Cannabis

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.