China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CEA opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading

