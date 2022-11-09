Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $293.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.05.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,372 shares of company stock worth $42,461,796. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $280.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.93 and a 200 day moving average of $237.49.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
