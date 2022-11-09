Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $67.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $31,258,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

