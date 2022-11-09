Head-To-Head Review: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 139.52% 4.45% 3.85% Venus Concept -30.06% -104.81% -23.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Westaim and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $2.36 million 110.83 $28.21 million $0.06 30.84 Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.14 -$23.01 million ($0.55) -0.41

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats Venus Concept on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

