Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $881,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

