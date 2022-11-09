AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AvePoint Price Performance
NASDAQ AVPT opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.02. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AvePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in AvePoint by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
