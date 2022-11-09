BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.
BSQUARE Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
