BSQUARE (BSQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.