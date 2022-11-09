Doma (DOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. On average, analysts expect Doma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $137,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,512 shares of company stock valued at $433,982. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Doma by 208.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 538,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $653,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

