Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $807,876. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

