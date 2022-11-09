Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 35.80%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CODX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CODX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.