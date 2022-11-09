Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 35.80%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODX. Sidoti downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

