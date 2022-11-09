B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.26 million, a P/E ratio of -199.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Articles

