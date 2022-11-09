Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

WERN opened at $39.39 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

