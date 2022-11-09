StockNews.com Lowers HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.87. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $25,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

