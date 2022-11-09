Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 302.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

