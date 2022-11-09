Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Boosted by William Blair

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EngageSmart in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EngageSmart’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EngageSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of ESMT opened at $18.80 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 0.68.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

