Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $182.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

