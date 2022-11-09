Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

