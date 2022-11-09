Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised by Analyst

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

FTNT opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

