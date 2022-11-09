Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.15). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $460.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

