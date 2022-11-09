Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ingevity Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Ingevity’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

