Jefferies Financial Group Comments on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $405.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 161,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also

