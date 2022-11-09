Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

FND opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

