Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.78.

Shares of HUM opened at $557.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.93 and a 200 day moving average of $478.12. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

