Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Issued By William Blair

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of KAI opened at $179.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

