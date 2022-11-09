Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.